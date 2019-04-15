A government-run cannabis store is still months away from opening in Courtenay, but today the hunt was on for employees that will work in the retail outlet.

More than two dozen people were waiting for the seven-hour job fair to open Monday, hoping to fill 17 full and part-time positions at the cannabis store.

Jamie Martin, regional manager for the government's cannabis retail division, says the focus will be on hiring individuals who have customer service experience.

"We don't require them to have cannabis experience – it's a bonus, it's great and helps them be successful in the position – but we have a very comprehensive training program"

Martin says previous experience with the once-illegal product won't be held against applicants.

"What I say to people is, 'We're here to sell cannabis, so I want to hear about your knowledge, what you were doing when you were hanging out with your friends when you were 20?' You know, 'Have you grown things like that?'" Martin says.

Applications were being accepted for: one store manager, two assistant managers; six full-time regular staff, four part-time regular staff and four auxiliary staff.

Casandra Ewasiuk was among those with their resumes in hand Monday and says she's fascinated with the cannabis industry and wants to learn more about it.

She says cannabis has helped members of her family, including her quadriplegic uncle who has been taking CBD oil for the the past few months and says it has helped him with his involuntary night shakes.

Kamloops was the first location in the province to have a government-run cannabis retail store. Courtenay's store on Ryan Road is expected to open this summer.