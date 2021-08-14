VANCOUVER -- Police in Saanich say they now believe everyone who was in a home on Battleford Avenue that went up in smoke on Aug. 11 got out safely.

Saanich police had previously indicated that they believed the fire was suspicious, but in a news release Saturday, they said they have concluded there was no criminality to the blaze.

Police have now turned over their investigation for Saanich fire crews, who will work to determine what caused the fire.

Flames broke out at the home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 11.

One tenant of the home told CTV News that he escaped the blaze with just a handful of belongings after he awoke to the sound of someone yelling, "Fire, fire, fire!"

The tenant, a man named Xero, said seven people lived in the home. Some were still unaccounted for when police began their investigation into the fire.

The owner of the home, Margaret Collins, told CTV News after the fire that she believed it was suspicious, and that she had been receiving threats from two women she had recently evicted from the building.

Saanich police confirmed that Collins had reported those threats and said they were investigating.

Saturday's announcement that the fire was not criminal in nature indicates that police believe the two incidents - the threats and the fire - were not related.