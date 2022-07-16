'Barricaded' suspect damages pipes in temporary housing building to avoid arrest, VicPD says
Police in Victoria say they seized a loaded shotgun and arrested a man who had "barricaded" himself inside an apartment Wednesday night.
The incident began around 5 p.m. when patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700 block of Queens Avenue for a report that a stolen vehicle had been located there, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a loaded shotgun inside the vehicle, along with "ammunition and accessories for other firearms," the VicPD says.
Patrol officers and a team from the Integrated Canine Service began searching for the man last seen driving the vehicle, police say, adding that the search led them to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 200 block of Gorge Road East.
Just after 10 p.m., officers began establishing containment and evacuating units near where the suspect had been located, according to police.
"The suspect then opened the door of the unit and was challenged by officers, who told him he was under arrest," the VicPD release reads. "The suspect fled back into the unit and barricaded himself inside."
The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called and took over attempts to resolve the incident, police say, adding that the suspect gave himself up just before midnight.
Around that time, "clouds of what appeared to be smoke began billowing from the suite," according to the VicPD.
Police say Victoria firefighters determined that it was not smoke, but rather steam released when the suspect damaged hot water pipes while attempting to "mousehole" into adjacent units to escape police.
Officers then learned that there were three other people inside the suite, the VicPD says, adding that two of them exited right away, but the third refused to leave.
"Officers worked to negotiate to have this second barricaded person exit the suite," police say. "Unfortunately, negotiations failed."
Police say there was more than a foot of water flooding the original suite and a neighbouring one, prompting GVERT officers to use irritant gas to get the second barricaded person out of the unit.
All three of the people who remained in the suite after the original suspect exited were briefly detained and released, police say.
"Water service to the entire multi-unit temporary residential housing facility was shut off for several hours as crews attempted emergency repairs following the extensive damage," the release reads.
The original suspect was taken to jail and held in police custody pending a court appearance, according to police, who say they will be recommending charges of firearm possession, careless use of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order, driving while prohibited and breach of release conditions against the man.
The investigation is ongoing, the VicPD says.
