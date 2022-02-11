Bank robbery in Saanich leaves police appealing for witnesses, video

Police in Saanich are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in the district this week.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. According to a news release from the Saanich Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in progress in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

The area is near the intersection of Shelbourne and Pear streets, where multiple banks are located. Police did not specify at which bank the robbery took place.

"The suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money," police said in their release. "The suspect later left the bank through the front doors at 5:02 p.m. and was last seen walking westbound down Pear Street."

After arriving at the scene, officers were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

Now, they're asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and either saw something or recorded dash cam video of the suspect to get in touch with them.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build. He is 30 years old, stands 5'5" tall and was wearing all black clothing and a black mask at the time of the robbery, police said.

The non-emergency phone number for Saanich police is 250-475-4321.