

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





Police are investigating after a bank robbery in downtown Victoria Saturday morning.

Victoria police told CTV News Vancouver Island the incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the TD Bank on Douglas Street, between Fort and Broughton streets.

Police say a lone man entered the bank and passed a note to bank workers announcing the robbery. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured in the incident, and the Victoria Police Department's investigation is ongoing.

Part of the investigation, police said, will be to determine whether Saturday's incident is related to another bank robbery at an RBC branch in Langford last week.

On Friday, police identified 40-year-old New Westminster man Christopher Lee Lamoureux as a suspect in the Langford robbery.