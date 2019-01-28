Lightning-fast internet is something most in B.C. take for granted, but in a remote region of Vancouver Island, logging on is a luxury only now being realized.

Bamfield is nestled on the shores of the Barkley Sound and only accessible by boat, float plane, or down a winding dirt road.

The small community has suffered from slow internet for years, but a new push to attract international tourism is about to change that.

A partnership between the Island Coastal Economic Trust and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation will soon bring a boon of bandwidth to the remote area. A fiber optic cable will boost existing internet speeds up to 500 Mbps, or what most major cities currently have.

"A high-speed internet connection will connect us to people and communities beyond our territory,” said Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. “And it will put Huu-ay-aht and Bamfield on the map.”

Purchasing several local businesses in Bamfield including a pub, café, fishing lodge and charter company, the small First Nation has made it a priority to bring travelers the modern luxuries most are accustom too.

The project is slated to cost $60,000 dollars with half being provided by the Island Coastal Economic Trust.

Work is expected to be complete by June of this year.

Bamfield is located 76 kilometres from Port Alberni. It’s famously known as the gateway to the West Coast Trail.