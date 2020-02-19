VICTORIA -- The sentencing hearing of a former youth badminton coach continued in Victoria with final submissions Wednesday.

Harry Sadd, 74, has pleaded guilty to eight charges of sexually assaulting young boys in the Victoria area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

On Tuesday, the courtroom received victim impact statements from three men who were boys at the time of the offences.

Lawyers for the Crown argue Sadd groomed his victims from his position of trust as a badminton coach and friend to vulnerable young boys. The Crown told the court that Sadd gave alcohol to some of his victims.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 10 years in prison and placement on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

Sadd's defence counsel noted that a forensic psychologist examined his history for a period of 30 years.

Dr. Mel Stangland reported that Sadd displayed a sexually violent and chronic path in his early years, but had not offended in the past 30 years.

Sadd is also reported to have fully disclosed his offences to the psychologist, who said he does regret his behaviour.

Stangland suggested Sadd was at a very low risk to reoffend.

The sentence is expected to be delivered at the beginning of March.