Backpacks taken from Comox wharf returned to owners: RCMP

Mounties say a pair of backpacks that were taken from a wharf in Comox have been returned to their owners.

The Comox Valley RCMP released a statement Tuesday asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of stealing the backpacks from Fisherman's Wharf.

The detachment also released a surveillance image showing two people walking away with the backpacks.

Two young people had left the backpacks on the wharf at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 14 while they were fishing. When they returned, their backpacks were gone, according to police.

The detachment provided an update Wednesday, saying one of the suspects had come forward and indicated it was a miscommunication.

The backpacks were returned to police and the owners confirmed that all their belongings were still inside, the RCMP said.