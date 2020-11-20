VICTORIA -- Adriana Bonner was born on April 14, 1986. She was born at home to her then 17-year-old birth mother, who immediately put the newborn baby in a gym bag and left her in a ditch on Colwood’s Triangle Mountain to die.

"How do you just abandon them (a newborn baby)?" said Bonner on Friday. "Especially in an isolated place, where you were not meant to be found."

Fortunately, she was found by three 15-year-old boys who were on their way home from school. Ray Whightman was one of those boys.

"We were walking up the hill and heard a noise in the ditch," said Whightman.

They saw the gym bag, climbed into the ditch and pulled it up to the road.

"We unzipped it and there was this newborn baby in there," said Whightman. "Shivering and crying."

That baby was taken to the hospital, cared for and was given the nickname, "Baby Jessica."

"I was adopted to my parents in Smithers, B.C. and I grew up there all my life," said Bonner.

She was adopted by a loving family and raised in a good environment, but she was never told about the circumstances surrounding her adoption. In December of last year, Bonner became curious about her background and took an ancestry DNA test.

"It came back with numerous hits," said Bonner.

Through those discoveries she managed to find her birth father, who had no idea he was part of the Baby Jessica story. Rick Bond is Adriana’s biological father.

"She called me and said, 'You’re my father,'" said Bond. "There was lots of emotions, lots of questions and lots of tears."

Rick put Adriana in touch with a woman who could have been her birth mother. Adriana contacted that woman through Facebook and she admitted to being the woman who abandoned her newborn baby back in 1986.

"She said that she was sorry," said Bonner. "This wasn’t how my life should have begun."

In September of this year, West Shore RCMP recommended charges of abandonment under the 1896 criminal code. Those charges were forwarded to BC Prosecution Service, where they were not approved.

"In this case, the assessing Crown could not conclude that the charge assessment standard had been met and accordingly charges have not been approved," said the BC Prosecution Services in a statement to CTV News.

Bonner says she’s devastated by the ruling.

"I definitely thought my life was worth a charge," said Bonner.

"How is there no accountability for that?" said Bonner’s father. "Especially when she’s admitted to it. She’s admitted to it through letters to Adriana, she’s admitted it to me in letters."

"The police have obviously done their investigation where she admitted it to them, so I think the Crown council has really dropped the ball here," he said.

Adriana now has a family of her own. She has connected with her birth father, Rick, and his family in Ontario and the two families will now spend the future making up for lost time.