

The Canadian Press





B.C. vegetable farmers are warning of a price increase due to a natural gas shortage.

Linda Delli Santi of the BC Greenhouse Growers' Association says any higher costs of using alternative fuels or spikes in gas prices will be passed on to consumers because growers need to cover their costs.

The shortage follows a pipeline explosion near Prince George earlier this month.

Enbridge, the ruptured pipeline's owner, has said it expects to have the line back in service by mid-November.