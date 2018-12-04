B.C. ups fines for off-road vehicles and snowmobiles in sensitive habitats
A snowmobile is pictured in this undated file image. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 4:30PM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 4:32PM PST
VICTORIA - Fines are going up for anyone who uses off-road vehicles and snowmobiles in environmentally sensitive areas of British Columbia.
Anyone operating the vehicles in those areas will face a $575 fine, effective immediately.
Previously, the fines were either $230 or $345, depending on the violation.
As well, the provincial government says court convictions for snowmobiling in southern mountain caribou habitats may result in a fine up to $200,000 and six months in jail.
The government says it is spending $27 million over three years on a program to help the recovery of caribou, which are considered a species at risk.
The program is intended to reduce the effect of winter backcountry recreation, including snowmobiling on caribou habitats.