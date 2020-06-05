VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will not hold a live news conference Friday afternoon, but will announce the latest developments in a statement around 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the province announced nine new cases of COVID-19, although four of the cases were epidemiologically linked cases that had been discovered earlier.

The update brought the province’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,632, while the death toll remains at 166.

As of June 4, the Vancouver Coastal Health region has confirmed 909 cases of COVID-19 while the Fraser Health Region has seen at total of 1,334 cases. Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region has reported 130 cases, the Interior Health region has confirmed 195 cases and the Northern Health region has seen 64.

There are currently 201 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the province.

