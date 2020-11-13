VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update will come in a written statement after 3 p.m., and follows a 48-hour period in which more than 1,000 new cases of the disease were recorded in B.C.

The province reported 536 new cases were identified between Tuesday and Wednesday, and another 594 cases – a new daily record – from Wednesday to Thursday.

Thursday’s update also included four more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the provincial death toll to 288.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 20,368 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. There are currently 5,793 active cases, the highest active caseload the province has ever recorded.

That total includes 155 people who are in hospital, which is also a record, topping the 149 who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on April 2.

Forty-four of those currently hospitalized are in intensive care.

On Thursday, health officials announced 16 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island, where there are currently 51 active cases.

The island’s first COVID-19 outbreak was reported Wednesday night at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, where five staff members contracted the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.