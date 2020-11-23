VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia are expected to reveal how many COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths were recorded over the weekend on Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will return to the podium Monday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The three days covered in their update followed a week in which B.C.’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 25,000 since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the province added 516 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths from the disease. The provincial death toll now stands at 331.

As of Friday, there were 7,122 active cases of the coronavirus in the province, the highest active caseload to date.

That figure included 227 people in hospital, which was also a record high. Fifty-seven of those patients were in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded a total of 25,474 cases of COVID-19.

The 516 cases added Friday marked the lowest number added to B.C.'s total in a 24-hour period since Nov. 9, and the second consecutive day with fewer than 600 new cases, after six days that surpassed that threshold.

That trend is a positive one that health officials hope will continue as B.C. enters a period of tightened restrictions on social gatherings provincewide.