VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a written update on new COVID-19 cases recorded in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 13 new cases of COVID-19, and one more death related to the virus.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,835 since the pandemic began and brought the death toll to 170.

As of June 23, 2,491 people who had tested positive for the virus are now considered recovered, leaving 174 active cases in the province.

Of those cases, 16 people required treatment in hospital, seven of whom were in intensive care.

On Tuesday, health officials also outlined the latest modelling data on COVID-19 in B.C.

The data indicates that the province is reopening relatively safely amid the pandemic, though it is near the threshold were a rebound in cases could occur.

B.C.’s top doctor says she is confident that there will not be a large spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, so long as everyone continues to practice fundamental health measures, like physical distancing, avoiding large groups and staying home if feeling unwell.

This is a developing story, check back for updates