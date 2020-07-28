VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, health officials announced 81 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths related to the virus over a three-day period.

The update, which covered new cases recorded on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, brought B.C.’s total number of coronavirus cases to 3,500 and total death toll to 193.

Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to participate in safe social interactions, as more than 1,00 people have now been ordered to self-isolate due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

“Over 1,010 people are required to self-isolate in B.C. because they have been identified as being exposed to COVID-19 and are at a high risk at the moment,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday.

British Columbians are reminded to practice physical distancing, keep social circles small and consistent and avoid large gatherings.

To help reduce gatherings, health officials announced a new provincial health order that limits the number of guests allowed at vacation rental properties.

The Island Health region has now seen 143 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of one since Friday.

Of those cases, 10 are currently active in the region.

Across B.C., there are a total of 264 active cases of the coronavirus, including 11 people who are in hospital for treatment, three of whom require intensive care.

As of Monday, 3,043 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.