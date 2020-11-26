Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario breaks another COVID-19 record by adding more than 1,500 new cases, 19 more deaths
Bubble burst: N.L. and P.E.I. are backing out of the Atlantic bubble
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
'Night and day': Toronto doctor speaks out as hospitals fill up and COVID-19 patients die
Albertans asking #WhereisKenney as province sets COVID-19 record again
Windsor's Frank W. Begley Public School reporting 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Yukon's top doctor says situation 'evolving' as COVID-19 cases rise
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Weekend air travel hits pandemic-era record in U.S., despite health officials' pleas to stay home
Canada's top public health officer urges COVID-19 caution ahead of holiday season
Number of COVID-19 cases reported each week in Florida has tripled since the state reopened
World's top surgical glove maker shuts factories due to coronavirus
Anxiety, criticism greet opening of Liberals' revamped commercial rent-relief program
How to help your kids spot COVID-19 misinformation
Health Canada grants emergency-use authorization to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Facing down winter and COVID-19, Canada's homeless are struggling