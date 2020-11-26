VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths discovered in the province over the past 24 hours.

The update is expected after 3 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 738 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 13 more deaths related to the virus.

The update marked the deadliest day in B.C. since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, B.C. has seen a total of 29,086 cases of COVID-19, 7,616 of which are considered active. Of those cases, 294 people are in hospital for treatment, 61 of whom require critical care.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s death toll has reached 371 since the start of the pandemic.

In the Island Health region, 21 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered Wednesday. There are now 173 active cases of the virus in the health authority, including three people who are in hospital for treatment, none of whom require intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, Island Health has seen a total of 526 COVID-19 cases and six deaths related to the virus.

As of Wednesday, 347 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Island Health region, while 19,814 have recovered across the province.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that recent daily COVID-19 case totals were incorrect due to "challenges with a data system" in the Fraser Health region.

The discrepancies included an update to Tuesday’s reported total. While health officials reported 941 new cases – a new record – there were actually 695, Henry said.

A breakdown of the recent discrepancies, reported between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.