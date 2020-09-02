VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are expected to release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 58 new cases of the virus, and one more death related to COVID-19.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,848 since the pandemic began while the death toll reached 209.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,124 active cases of the virus across B.C., the highest number of concurrent cases reached in the province so far.

Meanwhile, 31 people are now in hospital for COVID-19, 10 of whom require intensive care.

Health officials ask that British Columbians continue to practice physical distancing, keep social groups small and stay home if sick, especially as the regular flu and cold season approaches.

“As we transition to the next phase of our COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. and prepare for the respiratory season ahead, it is time for all of us to regroup and refocus our efforts to keep the number of new cases low and slow,” said Dix and Henry in a joint written statement Tuesday.

“Let’s use our layers of protection and make them a part of our daily routines each and every day this fall,” said the pair.

In the Island Health region, a total of 175 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began. No new cases were seen in the region on Tuesday.

A total of 4,505 people have recovered from the virus in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.