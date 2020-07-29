VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The update comes one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 23 more cases of COVID-19, and one more death related to the virus.

The announcement brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 3,523 and total number of deaths to 194.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Henry and Dix in a joint statement Tuesday.

There are now 253 active cases of coronavirus in B.C., including nine people who are in hospital for treatment, three of whom require intensive care.

No new COVID-19 cases were discovered in the Island Health region between Monday and Tuesday, but nine active cases remain in the health authority.

There has now been a total of 143 cases of COVID-19 found in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 3,076 people had recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

While health officials will not be providing a live coronavirus update, Henry will join B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming for an update on the province’s September back-to-school plans on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.