VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The written update is expected after 89 new confirmed cases of the virus were identified Thursday, as well as one more death.

There have now been more than 6,000 cases of the virus identified in B.C. since the pandemic began and 210 people have died.

There were 1,175 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C. on Thursday, including 34 people who are in hospital, 11 of whom were in intensive care.

The current active case total is the highest it's ever been in the province, and the 34 people in hospital represents the highest number of hospitalizations recorded since May.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said health officials have identified 6,041 total cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

A total of 4,644 people who have previously had the virus are now considered recovered.

Most of B.C.'s cases have been located in the Lower Mainland. That includes 3,155 cases in the Fraser Health region and 2,012 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 450 cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, 178 in Island Health and 167 in Northern Health.

There have also been 79 people who were identified as having COVID-19 in B.C. but reside outside Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.