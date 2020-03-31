VICTORIA -- B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the pair said that the next two weeks would be critical in “flattening the curve” of transmission in the province.

"We are not through this storm yet. We have not reached our peak," said Henry.

"We need to be 100 per cent committed, all of us, to doing our part. We need to flatten the curve."

On Monday, Henry announced 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, which represented the combined totals of Sunday and Monday.

She also announced two new deaths in the province related to COVID-19, including B.C.’s first death in the community, meaning the person died outside of hospital care.

As of Monday, B.C. had a total of 970 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 19 deaths.

Henry also noted that 469 people, or 48 per cent of all cases, had fully recovered from COVID-19.

As of March 30, there was a total of 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Island Health region.

The B.C. government’s daily COVID-19 update will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m. Tuesday

"Our entire government is doing everything we can to address this challenge, and we need every person in our province to do the same," said Henry and Dix in a joint statement Monday.

"Let us be united in this singular purpose: in these next two crucial weeks we must be 100 per cent committed to flattening the curve and lessening the devastating impacts of this virus."