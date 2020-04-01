VICTORIA -- Provincial health authorities are scheduled to provide a live update on the COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix announced that B.C. had surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of March 31, there were 1,013 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the single deadliest day in B.C. since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with five new deaths announced in a 24-hour period.

In total, B.C. has seen 24 deaths related to the illness. Everyone who has died from COVID-19 in B.C. has been above the age of 60.

On Tuesday, Henry and Dix stressed that the next two weeks were critical for “flattening the curve” of transmission in B.C.

“No one is immune to this virus but everyone can make a difference,” said Henry, adding that everyone should continue practising physical distancing and self-isolate as much as possible.

On Tuesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan extended the province’s state of emergency into April.

"I can't begin to imagine the stress and anxiety you are feeling," he said. "Although this is not going to be easy, it's not forever."

B.C. health authorities say that the province’s health orders will likely remain in effect for the next two months.

The 3 p.m. update will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.