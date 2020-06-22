VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend.

The update will cover new cases recorded on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in a written statement, bringing the total number of cases in B.C. to 2,790 since the pandemic began.

B.C. also saw no new deaths related to the virus Friday, marking one full week without a death due to COVID-19. The province’s death toll now stands at 168.

As of Friday, 2,444 people had recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., leaving 178 active cases in the province.

Of those cases, 11 people were in hospital, including six who required intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, the Island Health region has recorded 130 cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has confirmed 197 cases while the Northern Health region has reported 65.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases are located in the province’s Lower Mainland. The Fraser Health region has seen 1,446 cases since the pandemic began and the Vancouver Coastal Health region has reported 952.

This is a developing story, check back for updates