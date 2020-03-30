VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will provide live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. Monday afternoon.

The update comes two days after the most recent announcements, when B.C. announced 92 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.

Henry also announced that there was one new death in the province from the pandemic.

While 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was the largest single-day increase in B.C., Henry said that the total was not unexpected as the province is focusing its testing on people who are most likely to have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Henry noted that while the number of positive tests has increased, the percentage of new positive cases per tests has not risen significantly.

"We're not seeing the percentage increase climb dramatically," Henry said Saturday.

"It's 92 over 884. It's a little over 10 per cent. Yesterday, [Friday], it was about eight per cent. So, looking at the rate of change is something that we're also following. It's not unexpected, it just reminds us that we're in the midst of this right now, and everything that we do is really important to try and keep it at that lower rate," she said.

As of Saturday, B.C. had a total of 884 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 60 of which were located in the Island Health region.

Of the 884 people who tested positive for coronavirus, 81 were in hospital for treatment while 52 required intensive care.

Meanwhile, 396 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 are now fully recovered, said Henry.

On Saturday, Dix urged British Columbians to continue following Henry’s health orders, like remaining at home except for essential trips and practicing physical distancing.

"We need 100 per cent commitment every day," Dix said.

The province estimates that physical distancing helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 from an estimated 24 per cent per day to Saturday’s 10 per cent.

The B.C. government’s COVID-19 update will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day