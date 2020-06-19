VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a written update on new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon.

The update comes one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced eight new cases of the virus, and no new deaths related to the pandemic.

Thursday’s announcements marked the sixth consecutive day that B.C. has not seen a death related to the virus. In fact, the province has only seen one death over the past 12 days due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has confirmed 2,783 cases of the novel coronavirus and 168 deaths.

Meanwhile, 2,425 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., leaving 190 active cases in the province. Of those cases, 10 people are currently in hospital for treatment, including five people who require critical care.

On Thursday, B.C.’s health minister said that the province had fully implemented single-site working conditions for health-care workers.

The decision to limit health-care workers to single long-term care facilities was made in March to help limit the spread of COVID-19 between facilities.

The order is now fully implemented and took time to complete due to the complexity and variability of the long-term-care industry.

"It's important to do the work, not just make announcements," said Dix Thursday. "People have done the work, and our health system and our residents and our seniors and our workers are better for it, and I am very, very proud of all of them."

Most COVID-19 cases are located in the Lower Mainland. To date, the Vancouver Coastal Health region has seen 950 confirmed cases while the Fraser Health region has seen 1,441.

Meanwhile, the Island Health Region has recorded 130 cases, the Interior Health region has seen 197 and the Northern Health region has confirmed 65.

The most recent COVID-19 case in the Island Health region was an epi-linked case that was announced in early June.

This is a developing story, check back for updates