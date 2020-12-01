VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on COVID-19 cases, deaths and outbreaks on Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes one day after the province announced 2,364 new cases of the virus recorded over the weekend, and 46 more deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were 8,855 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. That total includes 316 people who are in hospital for treatment of the virus, 75 of whom require critical care.

Over the weekend, 58 new coronavirus cases were discovered in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, the Island Health region has seen a total of 629 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 236 are currently considered active, including 10 people who are in hospital, four of whom require critical care.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has recorded a total of 33,238 cases of COVID-19. During that time, 441 people have died of the virus, while 23,111 have recovered.

