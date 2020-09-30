VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia are expected to release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown announced 105 new cases of COVID-19, and one more death related to the virus.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of cases to 9,013 and death toll to 234 since the pandemic began.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Henry and Brown in a written statement Tuesday.

There are now 1,268 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 69 people who are in hospital, 20 of whom require intensive care.

Overall, 3,337 people are under active public health surveillance because of exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

No new cases were found in the Island Health region Tuesday, leaving the total number of confirmed cases in the region at 206 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, five COVID-19 cases were considered active in the Island Health region.

While official case counts remain low in the region, many Vancouver Island residents say they are having difficulty contacting the health authority’s COVID-19 call centre.

According to Island Health, a lack of staff and an increase in testing demand has slowed its call response time.

The health authority hopes to have call wait times down to 20 minutes by Monday, though callers this week say they have waited hours, or even days, to get through to the call centre to organize a coronavirus test.

A total of 7,485 who tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. have recovered as of Tuesday, say health officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.