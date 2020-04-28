VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 live from Victoria at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Monday, the pair announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 over a 48-hour period between Saturday and Monday.

In total, 39 of the new cases were discovered between Saturday and Sunday, and 11 were discovered between Sunday and Monday morning, bringing the provincial total to 1,998.

Meanwhile, Dr. Henry also announced three new deaths related to the virus, bringing the provincial total to 103.

While the province continues to see several outbreaks at two chicken processing facilities, the federal Mission Institution prison and at 21 long-term care facilities, Henry says that B.C. is making significant steps in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Despite the community outbreaks that we're seeing, there's clear evidence that our sustained efforts to follow public health measures are working here in B.C.," she said Monday.

B.C.’s efforts has health officials looking at ways to begin reopening the province, though no specific timeline was announced Monday.

"We do not have a date yet and we're not going to announce a date until we're ready and have the plans in place," said Henry.

As of Monday, a total of 97 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in B.C., 36 of which required critical care.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,190 people in B.C. have fully recovered from the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day