VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C. over the past 72 hours.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and at CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

During B.C.’s last COVID-19 update on Friday, health officials announced 27 more cases of the virus, as well as one additional death.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,419 since the pandemic began, and total number of deaths to 191.

Health officials also announced a new community outbreak on Friday on Haida Gwaii, where 13 people had tested positive for the virus.

As of Friday, one of the 13 people had recovered from the virus, leaving 12 cases active in the coastal community.

"At this time cases are all local residents," said Dix and Henry in a written statement Friday.

"While the initial source of transmission is still being investigated, the cases are all epidemiologically linked. Some are related residents who had recently travelled off island, and others are from exposure to known cases."

As of Friday, there were 294 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 12 people who were in hospital for treatment, three of whom required critical care.

Nine of B.C.’s active cases are located in the Island Health region.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,934 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.