VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on new COVID-19 cases seen in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by MLA-elect Adrian Dix and CEO and president of Fraser Health, Dr. Victoria Lee, for the announcements.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 287 more cases of COVID-19, marking the eighth consecutive day that B.C. had added more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.

Two more deaths related to the virus were also announced Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 261.

There are now 2,316 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 87 people who are in hospital for treatment, 25 of whom require intensive care. Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has seen a total 13,875 coronavirus cases.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Island Health region Wednesday, bringing the total number cases seen on Vancouver Island to 253.

Of those cases, nine were considered active as of Oct. 28, none of which required hospitalization.

A total of 5,358 people are under active public health monitoring due to exposure to COVID-19, say health officials.

As of Wednesday, 11,244 people had recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.