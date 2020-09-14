VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will return to the podium Monday to provide a live update on COVID-19 cases seen in the province over the past three days.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced 132 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 6,962 since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 1,461 were considered active as of Friday, including 49 people who were in hospital for treatment, 10 of whom required intensive care.

No new deaths related to the virus were seen Friday, leaving the province’s death toll at 213.

“We know COVID-19 has not been without challenge and loss,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement Friday. “But we are working each day to find the balance of keeping new cases low and slow to protect those who are most vulnerable, while keeping our communities going.”

The Island Health region has seen a total of 190 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,273 people have recovered from the virus in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.