VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on new COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 68 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provinces total to 4,745 since the pandemic began.

Two of those new cases are in southern Vancouver Island, bringing the Island Health region’s total number of cases to 158.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the province’s death toll at 198, according to deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

B.C. is currently seeing the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 798.

Of those cases, 10 people are in hospital for treatment, four of whom require intensive care. Meanwhile, 2,452 people are under public health monitoring due to exposure to COVID-19.

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, health officials are urging British Columbians to get tested for COVID-19 if they have concerns.

“Right now, anyone with symptoms can be tested, but it is important to remember the test is recommended only if you have symptoms," said Gustafson and Dix in a joint statement Wednesday.

“If you do develop symptoms, no matter how mild, your first step is to distance yourself from others and contact 811 or your health-care provider to arrange for an assessment," they said.

While health officials have been encouraging testing, residents in the Island Health region have been finding it difficult to book an assessment.

The health authority says that it has been inundated with calls to its COVID-19 testing centre and that it has been experiencing some technical difficulties.

"Island Health is currently experiencing higher than normal call volumes to our COVID-19 testing call centre due to the increase in cases across B.C.," Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham told CTV News on Wednesday.

"We recognize the importance of early detection and follow up in preventing transmission of COVID-19 and are working as quickly as possible to decrease the wait times," she said.

According to Island Health, callers may have to wait up to two days to receive a COVID-19 test. However, most tests will be completed on the same day they are requested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.