VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced three more deaths related to the virus, and 18 new cases of COVID-19 in a written update.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 186. The number of cases also surpassed 3,000 since the pandemic began, to a total of 3,008.

Meanwhile, 2,660 people in B.C. who had tested positive for the virus are now recovered.

As of Wednesday, there remain 162 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 17 people who were in hospital for treatment, three of whom required intensive care.

"As we have seen in many other locations around the world, one slip can quickly cause a surge in new cases," said Henry and Dix in a joint statement Wednesday.

"This summer, we can travel within our province, we can enjoy many activities and we can spend time with friends and family. And we can do this safely by all of us doing our part to keep our curve flat.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.