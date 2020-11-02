VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update Monday on COVID-19 cases found over the weekend.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson will make the announcement alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The briefing will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced 272 new cases of COVID-19, marking the tenth consecutive day that B.C. added more than 200 cases in a 24-hour period.

As of Friday, B.C. had recorded a total of 14,381 COVID-19 cases, 2,390 of which were active.

Of those cases, 78 people were in hospital for treatment, two of whom required critical care.

One more person died of the virus Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 263.

The Island Health region has confirmed 256 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Friday, eight of those cases were considered active, none of which required hospitalization.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,670 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

Meanwhile, 6,003 people are under active public health monitoring due to exposure to the virus, health officials said Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.