VICTORIA -- British Columbia's health minister and provincial health officer will return to the podium Thursday to give a live update on the province's COVID-19 crisis.

Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry on Wednesday announced 62 new cases of the virus, bringing the province’s total to 5,304 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the province’s death toll at 203.

There are approximately 900 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 21 people who are in hospital for treatment, seven of whom require critical care.

Most of B.C.'s COVID-19 cases have been found in the Lower Mainland, with 2,795 recorded in the Fraser Health region and 1,699 confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has reported 170 cases, with two new cases added Wednesday.

The Interior Health region has identified 429 and the Northern Health region has reported 133.

A total of 78 people who reside outside of Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

As of Wednesday, 4,199 have recovered from the virus in B.C.

