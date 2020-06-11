VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are returning to the podium Thursday to provide a live update on COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The briefing will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus.

Wednesday’s announcement marked the fifth straight day that B.C. did not see a COVID-19 related death, marking the longest stretch without a death in the province since mid-March.

B.C. has now seen 2,680 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

At the same time, 2,328 who had tested positive for the virus have now recovered, leaving 185 active cases in the province.

Of those cases, 12 people were in hospital for treatment, including four people who required critical care.

Most COVID-19 cases are located in the province’s Lower Mainland. As of Wednesday, the Vancouver Coastal Health region reported 911 cases while the Fraser Health region recorded 1,378.

Meanwhile, the Island Health region has seen 130 cases, the Interior Health region has confirmed 195 cases and the Northern Health region has reported 66.

The Island Health region has not reported a new case of COVID-19 since early May.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available