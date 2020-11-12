VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will hold a live briefing on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

The update will cover a two-day period, Wednesday and Thursday. No update was released Wednesday in recognition of Remembrance Day.

On Tuesday, B.C. reported three more COVID-19-reated deaths and 525 new cases of the virus.

The update brought B.C.’s death toll to 284 and total number of cases to 19,239 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 5,133 coronavirus cases were considered active, an all-time high for B.C.

Of those cases, 142 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, including 46 people who required intensive care.

Another 9,781 people were in isolation due to exposure to the virus, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, seven new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Island Health region. That total included some health-care staff at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, where Vancouver Island’s first COVID-19 outbreak was declared Wednesday.

The Island Health region has seen a total of 308 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 41 of which were considered active as of Tuesday. None of the cases required hospitalization.

Since the pandemic began, 13,704 people have recovered from the virus across B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.