VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in B.C. on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that B.C. had seen 425 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period. The total shattered the province’s previous record for daily COVID-19 cases and marked the first time that B.C. had ever seen more than 400 cases in a single day.

There are now 3,389 active cases of the virus across B.C., including 97 people who are in hospital for treatment, 24 of whom require intensive care.

No additional deaths related to the virus were seen Thursday, leaving the province’s death toll at 273. Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has seen a total of 16,560 cases of COVID-19.

In the Island Health region, seven new cases of the virus were discovered yesterday, bringing the health authority’s total number of cases to 281 since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 26 are currently considered active, none of which require hospitalization.

On Thursday, Henry noted that B.C. could renew some "lockdown" measures should cases continue to surge in the province.

"I am asking once again for your help to slow the spread of this virus in B.C. so that we can keep our schools, our businesses and our communities open and safe," she said.

Since the pandemic began, 12,806 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

As of Thursday, 7,519 were under public health monitoring due to exposure to the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.