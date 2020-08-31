VICTORIA -- Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will return to the podium Monday for the latest update on new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The briefing will cover a 72-hour period and will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced 124 new cases of COVID-19, marking the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

There have now been 5,496 confirmed cases of the virus in B.C., 974 of which were active as of Friday, another record high for the province.

On Friday, 23 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, seven whom required critical care. No new deaths related to the virus were reported Friday, leaving the province’s death toll at 204.

Since the pandemic began, the Island Health region has confirmed 174 cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, one new case was identified in southern Vancouver Island, bringing the health region’s number of active cases to 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.