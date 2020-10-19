VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide a live update Monday on COVID-19 cases discovered in B.C. over the weekend.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m. and will cover three reporting periods, from Saturday to Monday.

On Friday, health officials announced one more death related to COVID-19, and 155 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 251 people have died of the virus, and 11,189 cases have been recorded in B.C.

As of Friday, there were 1,513 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 72 people who were in hospital for treatment, 26 of whom required critical care.

A total of 3,713 people were under public health monitoring due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases, as of Oct. 16.

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the Island Health region, bringing the island’s total number of cases to 240 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 14 cases were considered active in the Island Health region, none of which required hospitalization.

A total of 9,387 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials said Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.