VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will release a written update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths on Friday afternoon in their final update of the week.

The update is expected to be released after 3 p.m. On Thursday, health officials announced 538 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death related to the virus, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 24,958 since the pandemic began, and death toll to 321.

As of Thursday, 6,926 cases of COVID-19 were considered active, including 217 people who were in hospital for treatment, 59 of whom required intensive care.

At Thursday’s live briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced new temporary lockdowns on social gatherings and certain industries across B.C.

Everyone in the province is urged to only socialize with fellow household members and to avoid social gatherings of any size until Dec. 7.

A new health order was also issued, making the use of masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces. British Columbians are also discouraged from travelling outside of their health region.

Thursday’s new health orders also included restrictions on indoor group fitness classes and religious gatherings until Dec. 7., though individual visits to places of worship are still allowed.

A full breakdown of the province’s new temporary health measures can be found here.

As of Thursday, the Island Health region has recorded 429 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 118 of which are currently active.

Of those cases, four people are currently in hospital, including one person who is receiving critical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.