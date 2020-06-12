VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The update will be delivered in a written statement after 3 p.m. It comes on the heels of six straight days without any new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The province’s death toll stands at 167 since the pandemic began, with the last death being recorded on June 5.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.’s total to 2,694 cases.

Of those cases, 2,344 people have fully recovered leaving 183 active cases in the province. Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus, including five people in intensive care.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been in the province’s Lower Mainland where the Vancouver Coastal Health region has seen 917 cases and the Fraser Health region has reported 1,386.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region has confirmed 130 cases, the Interior Health region has recorded 195 and the Northern Health region has seen 66.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information after 3 p.m.