VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide a live update on new COVID-19 cases in B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 158 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 10,892 since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths related to the virus were seen over the same period, leaving the province’s death toll at 250.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,496 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 84 people who were in hospital for treatment, 24 of whom required critical care.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Island Health region Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases on Vancouver Island to 13, including one person who was in hospital for treatment.

The health region has seen a total of 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Six people have died in the health region, and 26 people have required hospitalization.

As of Wednesday, 218 people have recovered from the virus in the Island Health region. Across the province, 9,112 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are now considered recovered.

In total, 3,608 people are currently under public health monitoring due to exposure to known cases of the virus.

