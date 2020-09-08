VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing will cover cases seen over the long weekend, from Saturday to Tuesday.

The announcement will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 121 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 6,162.

Health officials also announced one more death related to the virus Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 211 since the pandemic began.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dix and Henry in a joint written statement Friday.

As of Friday, there were 1,233 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 31 people who were in hospital for treatment, 12 of whom required critical care.

Friday’s total number of active cases marked the highest active caseload in the province since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 2,792 people across the province are now under public health monitoring due to exposure to known cases of COVID-19.

Most coronavirus cases in B.C. have been located in the province’s Lower Mainland. In the Island Health region, 180 cases have been confirmed as of Friday, an increase of two from Thursday.

A total of 4,706 have recovered from COVID-19 in British Columbia since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.