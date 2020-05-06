VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and B.C. Premier John Horgan will announce the province’s plan to restart elective surgeries amid the COVID-19 pandemic live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Wednesday, the provincial government laid out B.C.’s initial plans for reopening.

The plans included allowing medical and personal service appointments to begin in mid-May, under new enhanced screening protocols.

Those appointments included elective surgeries, family doctors’ visits and dentist appointments, as well as hair and nail treatments, massages, chiropractic appointments, counselling and speech therapy.

The reopening plans also allowed for the careful reintroduction of the retail and restaurant industries, so long as there are sufficient physical distancing measures in place.

B.C.’s plans to ease restrictions also covered social and family interactions, limited school openings, and information on workplaces and sports programs.

A detailed look at B.C.’s plans for reopening the province can be found online here.