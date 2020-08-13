VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release the latest epidemiological modelling data on COVID-19 and provide a daily update on new coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be making the announcements at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

The most recent COVID-19 modelling update took place on July 20, when the majority of new coronavirus cases were just beginning to skew into a younger demographic.

Many of the new COVID-19 cases leading into the July modelling update were linked to exposure events around the Canada Day long weekend and in the province’s interior.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix announced 85 more case of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period.

The update marked the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since April 25, and is considered the third-highest single-day increase in B.C. since the pandemic began, say health officials.

Meanwhile, one more person died of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 196.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dix and Henry in a joint statement Wednesday.

There are now 531 active cases of the virus in B.C., which is more than double the number of active cases that were in B.C. during the province’s last modelling update.

There are currently eight people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, five of whom require intensive care.

"We are watching the cases climb, which is concerning," Dix and Henry said Wednesday. "We need everyone to recommit to using the skills we’ve learned. Keep gatherings small, have a designated ‘contact keeper,’ limit time with others, maintain physical distance and always stay home if you’re feeling unwell."