VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will announce new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday amid a surge in new infections that has pushed the number of active cases in the province to record highs.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the officials announced 525 new cases of the coronavirus in B.C. and three more deaths

The daily update pushed the province’s death toll from the virus to 284, while the number of active cases reached a record which 5,133.

There have been 19,239 COVID-19 cases in British Columbia since the start of the pandemic.

Seven of the new cases recorded Tuesday were in the Island Health region, bringing the Vancouver Island region’s total to 308 cases since the pandemic began. Forty-one of those cases were considered active Tuesday afternoon.

Across the province there were 142 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 46 people in intensive care.

Approximately 9,781 people in B.C. were under public health monitoring Tuesday due to exposure to known cases of the virus, while 13,704 people who tested positive have recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.