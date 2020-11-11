Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Will the country that develops a COVID-19 vaccine use it as a geopolitical tool?
Ontario breaks another COVID-19 record with more than 1,400 new cases
Quebec reports 1,378 new cases of COVID-19, as hospitalizations jump by 39
U.S. Centers for Disease Control now says masks protect both the wearers and those around them from COVID-19
EU sees vaccinations in months, Russia gives high marks to its vaccine
PM to provinces: 'Act now' to slow surging COVID-19
All of Manitoba moving under Code Red restrictions starting Thursday
Province recalls expired masks given to Manitoba correctional officers, teachers and daycares
Indoor dining in Toronto to stay closed until December as city moves to COVID-19 red zone
One-fifth of COVID-19 patients get a psychiatric diagnosis within 90 days, study suggests
Canadian company says its COVID-19 vaccine spurred 'promising antibody response' in Phase 1 of trials