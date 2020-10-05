VICTORIA -- British Columbia's top health officials will announce the latest COVID-19 developments from the weekend on Monday, as well as a new epidemiological model showing how the disease has spread in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will announce the details from the B.C. legislature.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last time Henry presented COVID-19 modelling data, on Sept. 3, the health officer described the province as being on the "precipice" of a second wave of new infections.

Henry said then, and has repeated since, that British Columbians must reduce physical contact with others or risk a climbing infection rate.

On Friday, Henry announced 161 new cases of the virus and three additional deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,381 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic, including 209 cases on Vancouver Island.

The death toll from the virus in B.C. currently stands at 238.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.