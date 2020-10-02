VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide their final update of the week on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province Friday.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows the announcement Thursday of 82 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death in the province.

The death toll from the virus in B.C. now stands at 235, with 1,261 active cases as of Thursday afternoon.

Sixty-nine people are in hospital with the disease, including 19 who are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

There have been 9,220 coronavirus cases recorded in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 209 in the Island Health region.

A total of 7,695 people who had COVID-19 in B.C. are now considered recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.