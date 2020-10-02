Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
RCMP backs down on COVID-19 beard policy after B.C. Mounties complain
Ontario's testing backlog leaves some waiting over a week for results
Alberta adds 173 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Pandemic could drag on even if a vaccine is found, report warns
Alberta has no plans to cancel Halloween, province's top doc says
COVID-19 in B.C.: 82 more cases, 1 more death in last 24 hours
Ontario could revert back to some Stage 1 restrictions in COVID-19 hotspots, official says
1 additional death reported at Calgary hospital linked to COVID-19 outbreaks
Quebec reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, over 900 new cases
Will people ever feel comfortable in large crowds again?
Ontario announces pay raise for nearly 147,000 personal support workers
Woman with skull defect leaks cerebrospinal fluid from her nose after a nasal swab COVID-19 test