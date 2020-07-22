VICTORIA -- The B.C. government says it has reached a "milestone" in its provincial childcare plan and is expected to announce the creation of new childcare spaces Wednesday.

Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen and parliamentary secretary for gender equity Mitzi Dean will be joined by Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson for the announcement on the B.C. Childcare Plan.

In March, the province announced it had funded more than 13,000 new childcare spaces since July 2018.

"Our government has embarked on the biggest childcare space creation program in B.C.’s history," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, at the time.

"In just over 18 months, we have, on average, funded almost 700 new spaces per month because families have been waiting too long for access to licensed child care."

Last month, the province said it was planning to make more than 300 new licensed spaces available to children in Nanaimo and 48 new spaces in Port Alberni between 2020 and 2023.

"Families in Nanaimo have been struggling for far too long to find quality care in their community," said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care in a statement.

"These new licensed child care spaces will support parents returning to work, especially as we transition out of this difficult time.”

